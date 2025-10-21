Pakistan’s peace efforts firm, no compromise on national security: Kayani

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Minister of State for Railways and Finance, Bilal Azhar Kayani, on Monday said that Pakistan has always desired lasting peace and stability in the region and underscores that Afghanistan’s soil must not be used for any activity that threatens Pakistan’s security.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan’s desire for peace is genuine, there will be no compromise on national security.

He added that Pakistan’s armed forces had shown their professional strength and capabilities in defeating terrorism, and the government was determined to find a permanent solution to this issue.

Despite persistent challenges, Kayani said Pakistan remained committed to peace and continued to pursue diplomatic channels in accordance with international law.

He said that brotherly countries, Türkiye and Qatar, have played an important and constructive role in promoting peace and dialogue, and Pakistan highly appreciate their efforts.

He said a meeting is expected to take place around the 25th of this month in Türkiye to review the ongoing ceasefire. Discussions will also focus on developing a concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism to ensure that peace commitments are effectively upheld, he added.