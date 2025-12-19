Pakistan’s PCIW endorses UN Report, calls India’s conduct a violation of international law”

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP): Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters (PCIW) Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah expressed confidence on Friday in the report by the United Nations independent special experts, which revealed violations of international law, offering solid evidence for Pakistan to continue its diplomatic and political efforts to hold India accountable on the international

stage.

In an exclusive conversation with a local media channel, Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah emphasized that the UN report was based on the findings of independent experts.

He pointed out that the report sheds light on India’s consistent non-cooperation regarding the Indus Waters Treaty and its violations of international laws, which were clearly exposed by the UN’s findings.

Shah reiterated that such actions further validate Pakistan’s stance and strengthen the case for holding India accountable on the global stage.

According to Shah, Pakistan will continue to work through diplomatic channels to expose India’s actions on the global stage, ensuring that the violation of international law is recognized and addressed at the highest levels.

He also praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar for their ongoing diplomatic efforts, noting that they had been in close contact with all ambassadors.

He highlighted that these efforts yielded fruitful results following the release of the UN report.

He stated that Pakistan is committed to peace and stability, in line with the United Nations resolutions. He emphasized that any country that violates these resolutions should be held accountable for its actions.