Pakistan’s non-resident envoy presents credentials to Panamanian president

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Mexico Shozab Abbas presented his Letters of Credentials, as non-resident Ambassador — Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary — of Pakistan to Panama to Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen.

The ambassador, who would be residing in Mexico, presented his diplomatic credentials in a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace of Panama, said a press release on Friday.

In a subsequent meeting with President Laurentino Cortizo, Ambassador Shozab Abbas conveyed greetings of the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi and expressed his commitment to make endeavours to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

President Laurentino Cortizo extended all possible support of his government to Ambassador Shozab Abbas in his endeavours to strengthen bilateral relations.

Ambassador Shozab Abbas also met Foreign Minister of Panama Janaina Tewaney Mencomo.