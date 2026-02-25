Pakistan’s non-Bank financial sector records strong growth in H2 2025

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Pakistan’s non-bank financial sector maintained strong growth momentum during the second half of 2025, with total assets rising to Rs. 6.84 trillion as of December 31, 2025, compared to Rs. 5.635 trillion on June 30, 2025—an increase of 21 percent over six months.

According to the latest report issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the industry experienced robust expansion across both fund management and lending segments, reflecting growing investor confidence and continued progress toward financial inclusion,said a release issued here on Wednesday.

The fund management sector recorded solid growth of 17 percent during the period. Mutual funds remained the largest sub-sector, managing assets of Rs. 4.5 trillion, which accounts for 66.3 percent of total industry assets.

The number of funds and plans increased from 369 to 409. Mutual fund investments remained well diversified, with 44 percent allocated to money market funds, 23 percent to income funds, and 14 percent to equity funds.

Investor participation also expanded significantly, with the number of mutual fund investor accounts reaching 845,000 as of December 31, 2025, representing an 8 percent increase since June 2025. Notably, the number of investor accounts has doubled since December 2022, indicating growing retail engagement in capital market instruments.

Participation in voluntary pension schemes also surged, with participant accounts rising to 143,154 by December 31, 2025, reflecting 30 percent growth since June 2025 and an impressive 170 percent increase since December 2022.

The lending segment of non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) recorded particularly strong performance, with assets increasing by 65 percent over six months to reach Rs. 824 billion. Across the sector, Shariah-compliant assets totaled Rs. 2.47 trillion, representing 36 percent of overall industry assets.

The number of registered NBFCs and Modaraba entities increased to 185, up from 174 in June 2025, underscoring the sector’s sustained expansion.

The SECP is focusing on promoting a resilient, transparent, and inclusive non-bank financial sector to support economic stability, mobilize savings, and facilitate sustainable growth in Pakistan’s financial system.