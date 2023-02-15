Pakistan’s Medical, Rescue teams, relief items reach Damascus

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):The medical and rescue teams sent by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) along with relief items have reached Damascus as part of special relief sent to earthquake-hit Turkiye and Syria.

The equipment and teams were sent to Damascus by a specially chartered plane from Islamabad Airport, the NDMA spokesperson said.

He added that a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight left for Turkiye with more relief supplies including 6.7 tonnes of consignment comprising large winterised tents.

The NDMA Spokesperson said Pakistan stands with the people of Turkiye and Syria in this difficult time.