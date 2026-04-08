Pakistan’s leadership praised for role in Iran–US ceasefire

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP): Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi Wednesday lauded the leadership of Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir for their commendable role in facilitating a ceasefire between Iran and United States.

In a statement, the minister said Pakistan played a vital role in saving the region from potential devastation, adding that effective diplomacy during challenging circumstances paved the way for peace.

He noted that Pakistan’s leadership had set a global example by achieving what once seemed impossible, emphasizing that the country’s efforts for peace deserved international recognition.

Highlighting Pakistan’s constructive engagement, the minister said the country’s positive diplomacy had proven effective in promoting regional stability and harmony.

Khichi described the negotiations held in Islamabad as a significant step toward lasting peace, stressing that dialogue and cooperation remain the only guarantee for a brighter future in the region.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment, he said the country remains determined to promote global peace, stability, and partnership through continued diplomatic efforts.