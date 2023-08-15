Pakistan’s independence day celebrated in Jakarta

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): The Embassy of Pakistan in Jakarta celebrated the 76″ anniversary of the Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14, with traditional fervour in a simple but dignified ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of Pakistani diaspora along with their families, friends from Indonesia and media representatives, said a press release on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s Charge d’ Affairs Muhammad Faisal Fayyaz hoisted the national flag and read out the messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan.