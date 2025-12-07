Pakistan’s Homeopathic sector on a sharp growth curve as Council announces exam results

- Advertisement -

By Syed Hasnain Gradezi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP)::Pakistan’s homeopathic sector is witnessing unprecedented expansion, both in education and in global market reach, as the National Council for Homeopathy (NCH) released its recent annual examination results for the four-year Diploma in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (DHMS). The results reflect not only academic progress but also the rising national and international demand for qualified homeopathic practitioners.

According to the Council, 12,321 students appeared in the latest DHMS final year examination, with an impressive 75% securing success.

Mahla Haji Hadi of Majeed Medical College clinched the top position, followed by Hazara Waleedullah Qureshi of Pythic Medical College Mansehra in second place, while Aimen Hashim secured the third position.

Speaking on the occasion, NCH Chairman Agha Ahmad highlighted that the Council has completed one of the largest reform exercises in decades. Amendments to the long-standing 1986 examination regulations have introduced stricter transparency measures and upgraded monitoring practices.

The integration of digital surveillance, video-based monitoring via the WhatsApp system, improved invigilation mechanisms, and the establishment of four central monitoring hubs across the country has modernised the entire evaluation process. These changes, according to the chairman, aim to bring Pakistan’s homeopathic education ecosystem to par with global standards.

The Council has also encouraged colleges to expand internet-enabled academic activities, adopt advanced technologies, and improve the digital footprint of classrooms and labs. Institutions already meeting these requirements have been formally appreciated for their proactive adoption of modern learning tools.

Pakistan expands footprint to 26 countries

Parallel to educational reforms, Pakistan’s homeopathic industry is scaling rapidly in international markets.

Official five-year data from the Ministry of National Health Services (2020–21 to 2024–25) shows that 1,696.27 metric tons of homeopathic medicines were exported to 26 countries, generating USD 5.23 million in revenue.

Key importers include Sudan (274.96 MT), Bangladesh (158.87 MT) and Afghanistan (157.96 MT).

The upward trajectory became particularly prominent in 2024–25, when exports surged to 777.95 MT, the highest volume in five years.

Despite this growth, Pakistan continues to import certain high-value homeopathic formulations. In the past five years, the country imported 7,611.40 MT of homeopathic medicines from Germany, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and other EU countries at a cost of USD 21.28 million, a sign of rising domestic demand.

Global demand for natural healing fuels expansion

Health expert Muhammad Mahar, while speaking to Wealth Pakistan, attributed the rising popularity of homeopathic products to the global preference for natural and gentle healing therapies. He noted that homeopathy provides “a holistic, non-invasive approach” addressing physical, mental, and emotional dimensions, particularly for chronic conditions such as allergies, digestive issues, and stress-related disorders.

Mahar emphasized that the worldwide boom in natural healthcare is opening new doors for Pakistan’s manufacturers. Increased exports, he said, strengthen the national economy through foreign exchange earnings, job creation and industrial growth.

“Standardized formulations and innovative products enhance Pakistan’s international reputation in alternative medicine,” he added, calling it a gateway to foreign collaborations, investments, and cross-border research.

A sector poised for transformation.

The NCH EB chairman congratulated the successful DHMS candidates and urged them to adhere to professional ethics, continuous learning, and a patient-centered approach.

With rising exports, surging educational enrollment, modernised regulations and a growing global market for safe, natural therapies, Pakistan’s homeopathic industry is entering a transformative era.

The NCH chairman congratulated the successful DHMS graduates and urged them to adhere to professional ethics, continuous learning, and a patient-centered approach.

The latest results, he said, mark not only the achievements of individual students but also the collective momentum of a sector gaining both national relevance and international recognition.

Globally, the homeopathic medicines market is rapidly expanding, the overall homeopathy products market is estimated to be worth around USD 15.6 billion in 2025, and is projected to surge to approximately USD 44–46 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 11-12 %. Europe remains the largest regional market (with major demand in countries such as Germany, France and the UK), while regions including North America, Asia-Pacific (notably India and China), Latin America and the Middle East are growing.

