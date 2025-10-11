Saturday, October 11, 2025
HomeForeign correspondentPakistan's high commission lays traditional Chaddar at Nizamuddin Auliya shrine
Foreign correspondentNational

Pakistan’s high commission lays traditional Chaddar at Nizamuddin Auliya shrine

11
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Oct 11 (APP): First Secretary at Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi Shoaib Sarwar, accompanied by other Pakistani diplomats, laid the traditional Chaddar at the shrine of the revered Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya (RA), on the occasion of 722nd Urs celebrations here.

Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Syed Tahir Nizami welcomed the diplomats at the shrine who, after laying the Chaddar, offered dua and prayed for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

The diplomats also paid respect at the shrine of Hazrat Amir Khusro (RA), located within the same compound. The Sajjadah Nasheen also performed the dastaarbandi (traditional turban) on the occasion.

Paying glowing tribute to the role of Sufi saints, Sarwar remarked that shrines of Sufis served as centers of learning peace, devotion and spirituality, promoting love for humanity, encouraging interfaith dialogue, fostering unity and bridging divides in the society.

He emphasized that universal teachings of the Sufis remained as relevant today as they were centuries ago.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan