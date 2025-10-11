Pakistan’s high commission lays traditional Chaddar at Nizamuddin Auliya shrine

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Oct 11 (APP): First Secretary at Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi Shoaib Sarwar, accompanied by other Pakistani diplomats, laid the traditional Chaddar at the shrine of the revered Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya (RA), on the occasion of 722nd Urs celebrations here.

Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Syed Tahir Nizami welcomed the diplomats at the shrine who, after laying the Chaddar, offered dua and prayed for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

The diplomats also paid respect at the shrine of Hazrat Amir Khusro (RA), located within the same compound. The Sajjadah Nasheen also performed the dastaarbandi (traditional turban) on the occasion.

Paying glowing tribute to the role of Sufi saints, Sarwar remarked that shrines of Sufis served as centers of learning peace, devotion and spirituality, promoting love for humanity, encouraging interfaith dialogue, fostering unity and bridging divides in the society.

He emphasized that universal teachings of the Sufis remained as relevant today as they were centuries ago.