Pakistan’s future lies in human capital formation: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan’s future lies in human capital formation with a focus on education, health and justice.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said that anything deviating from the above said path was “anti-people.”

He said all the reforms, no matter the time they took and pain they caried, should converge on that single point.

“This is where politics should compete,” he remarked.

