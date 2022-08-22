Pakistan’s future lies in human capital formation: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan’s future lies in human capital formation with a focus on education, health and justice.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said that anything deviating from the above said path was “anti-people.”

Pakistan's future lies in human capital formation with a focus on education, health & justice. Anything deviating from this path is anti-people.All reforms, no matter the time they take & pain they carry, should converge on this single point.This is where politics should compete. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 22, 2022

He said all the reforms, no matter the time they took and pain they caried, should converge on that single point.

“This is where politics should compete,” he remarked.