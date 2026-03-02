Pakistan’s fruit export earnings nearly double over last decade

ISLAMABAD, Mar 02 (APP): Pakistan’s fruit export earnings have nearly doubled over the past decade, rising from Rs44.6 billion in 2015-16 to Rs86.0 billion in 2024-25.

According to official trade data for the last 10 fiscal years from the Ministry of Finance available with Wealth Pakistan, fruit export volumes stood at 677,000 tonnes in 2015-16, generating Rs44.6 billion in export receipts.

In 2016-17, volumes declined to 646,000 tonnes, a drop of around 4.6%, while export earnings fell to Rs39.9 billion, reflecting both lower shipments and reduced export value. Pakistan recorded above-average rainfall from March to September 2016, triggering flash floods in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab that damaged orchards, standing crops, and rural infrastructure, affecting output during the period.

Exports recovered in 2017-18, rising to 697,000 tonnes, while earnings improved to Rs43.8 billion. The upward momentum continued in 2018-19, when volumes increased to 756,000 tonnes and export value climbed to Rs56.3 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of nearly 28% in earnings.

In 2019-20, fruit export volumes reached 798,000 tonnes, with export receipts increasing further to Rs67.8 billion. This marked a two-year expansion phase in both quantity and value.

A major surge occurred in 2020-21, when shipments jumped to 975,000 tonnes — the highest level recorded in the decade — lifting export value to Rs76.8 billion. Compared to 2015-16, volumes during this peak year were higher by nearly 44%.

However, 2021-22 witnessed a sharp reversal in shipment volumes. Exports fell to 622,000 tonnes, a decline of more than 36% compared to the previous year. Despite the contraction in quantity, export earnings rose to Rs84.4 billion, indicating a substantial increase in export value per tonne.

In 2022-23, volumes remained relatively subdued at 629,000 tonnes, while export value declined to Rs68.8 billion. In 2022, the worst floods in decades swept across the country, inundating vast stretches of farmland and affecting millions of acres of crops.

Exports rebounded strongly in 2023-24. Shipment volumes rose to 928,000 tonnes, while export earnings surged to a record Rs97.1 billion — the highest export value recorded during the 10-year period under review.

Compared to 2015-16, export earnings in 2023-24 more than doubled.

In the latest fiscal year, 2024-25, volumes again declined sharply to 579,000 tonnes — the lowest level recorded in the decade. Despite the 37% drop in volume compared to the previous year, export receipts remained robust at Rs86.0 billion.

Over the 10-year period, fruit export volumes fluctuated within a wide range of 579,000 to 975,000 tonnes. In contrast, export value showed a sustained uptrend, increasing by nearly 93% from Rs44.6 billion in 2015-16 to Rs86.0 billion in 2024-25.

The data indicate that while shipment quantities experienced significant swings during the decade, overall export earnings from fruit strengthened substantially.