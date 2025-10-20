Pakistan’s foreign diplomacy earning global respect: Tariq Fazal

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, on Monday said that the government’s performance on the foreign front has been excellent, which has earned Pakistan recognition and respect in the international community.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that due to the government’s successful foreign diplomacy, Pakistan now holds a dignified position globally.

“Today, the world looks at Pakistan with respect and trust,” he added.

Answering a question, the minister said that no sacrifice would be spared for the protection of Pakistan’s territory and the safety of its people.

He stated that Afghanistan had assured Pakistan that their soil would not be used for any cross-border intrusion.

Responding to a question, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that only Afghan nationals holding valid visas would be allowed to stay in Pakistan, while illegal or undocumented individuals would no longer be permitted.