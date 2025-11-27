Pakistan’s first Int’l Qirat Competition concluded

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):Pakistan’s first-ever International Qirat Competition concluded on Thursday, while the winners of the first, second and third positions will be formally announced at the closing ceremony scheduled for Saturday, November 29.

The final round of the competition took place at the Convention Centre, where a panel of judges headed by world-renowned Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali evaluated the contestants.

Over the past three days, the jury shortlisted 10 Qura (reciters) from among participants representing 37 Islamic countries.

The finalists included Bangladesh’s Mohammad Mizan-ur-Rehman, Syria’s Mohammad Saad Eid, Iran’s Adnan Momineen Khamisi, Morocco’s Ayub Ala, Iraq’s Mustafa Imad Hamid Al-Hamdan, Turkey’s Tayyip Hos, Malaysia’s Iman Rizwan bin Muhammad Ramlan, Indonesia’s Ilham Mahmood, Afghanistan’s Abdul Rab Ayubi, and Pakistan’s Qari Abdul Rashid, who competed in the concluding round on Thursday.

The International Qirat Competition, which began on Monday, November 24, featured Qura between the ages of 25 and 35 from 37 countries.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the top three winners will be announced during the closing ceremony on November 29, where prizes and honours will be awarded to the position holders.