Pakistan’s first Hyperspectral Satellite successfully launched

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP): In a landmark achievement that marks a new era in Pakistan’s space exploration journey, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has successfully launched the country’s first-ever Hyperspectral Satellite (HS-1) from China.

The breakthrough not only represents a major technological leap for Pakistan but also demonstrates its growing capabilities in harnessing advanced space science for national development, sustainability and disaster resilience.

The HS-1 satellite is engineered to capture ultra-precise hyperspectral imagery across hundreds of narrow spectral bands, offering unprecedented resolution for the analysis of land, vegetation, water, and urban features. This cutting-edge technology will fundamentally transform Pakistan’s capacity in precision agriculture, rigorous environmental monitoring, urban planning, and proactive disaster management.

Commemorating this milestone, Chairman SUPARCO, Mr. Muhammad Yousaf Khan, congratulated the nation and expressed profound gratitude for the Government of Pakistan’s support in bringing this pivotal national project to fruition.

He emphasized that the data from the Hyperspectral Satellite is poised to revolutionize agricultural productivity, bolster climate resilience, and enable optimized management of the country’s vital natural resources.

Through its advanced imaging capability, HS-1 will empower the nation to precisely map crop vitality, soil moisture, and water quality, while rigorously tracking deforestation, pollution, and glacial melt.

It will also enhance early warning systems and post-disaster assessments for catastrophic events like floods and landslides, especially across the northern regions.

Furthermore, it will aid major development initiatives such as CPEC by preemptively identifying geo-hazard risks and guiding sustainable infrastructure development.

The successful launch of HS-1 underscores the long-standing Pakistan–China collaboration in space science and technology.

The mission reflects the ever-growing strategic partnership and deep-rooted friendship between the two nations, who continue to cooperate in advancing peaceful space exploration and harnessing its benefits for socioeconomic development.

HS-1’s successful integration into Pakistan’s expanding space fleet marks a decisive step toward solidifying space technology excellence and reinforces SUPARCO’s vital role in driving national socioeconomic growth through innovative space applications.

Project Director HS-1, Mr. Mushtaque Hussain Soomro, hailed the mission team’s collective dedication and technical brilliance.

He stated that the Hyperspectral Satellite signals a definitive leap in Pakistan’s ambitious space roadmap, positioning the nation as an emerging leader in space technology for sustainable development.