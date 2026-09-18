Pakistan’s external resilience, investment indicators strengthen: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP):Adviser to Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad on Friday highlighted a series of improving macroeconomic and investment indicators, saying Pakistan’s external resilience was strengthening and creating conditions for higher investment and productive growth.

In a post on social media platform X, the adviser shared 12 key economic and investment takeaways for August-September 2026, covering foreign exchange reserves, the current account, manufacturing, corporate profitability, remittances, exports, foreign direct investment and capital markets.

He said that the foreign exchange reserves had reached a record $21.4 billion, while the current account deficit in August declined by 70 percent year-on-year. The current account deficit for the first two months of fiscal year 2026-27 was also recorded at 36 percent lower than the corresponding period of the previous year.

He said large-scale manufacturing recorded 3.0 percent year-on-year growth, while monthly growth stood at 9.5 percent.

Corporate profits increased by 15 percent year-on-year during FY2026, while new business incorporations rose by 45 percent, he added.

The adviser said that workers’ remittances increased by 17 percent year-on-year and reached $7.3 billion during the first two months of FY2027.