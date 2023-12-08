Pakistan’s envoys present diplomatic credentials to Russian, Iraqi presidents

ISLAMABAD, Dec 07 (APP):
The ambassadors of Pakistan to Russia and Iraq presented their diplomatic credentials to the presidents of their respective host countries.

Ambassador Muhammad Khalid Jamali presented his credentials to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir V. Putin in a grand ceremony in the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace, said a press release on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Pakistan to Iraq Muhammad Zeeshan Ahmed presented his credentials to President of Republic of Iraq Dr. Abdul Latif Rashid.

In the meeting, they discussed the ways and means to boost bilateral relations and other matters of mutual interest.

By Ishtiaq Rao

