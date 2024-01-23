Pakistan’s envoy meets Libyan minister of culture in Tripoli

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):Ambassador of Pakistan to Libya Anjum Enayat on Tuesday met Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development of Libya Mabrouka Toghi in Tripoli.

During the meeting, they discussed enhancement of cultural ties and people to people contacts between the two countries.

Meanwhile Ambassador of Pakistan to Tunisia, Javed Umrani met President of the Ezzitouna University, Tunisia Prof. Dr. AbdulLatif Boouazizi in Tunis an discussed furthering Pak-Tunisia cooperation in fields of education and culture.

Likewise, the Pakistan’s ambassador to Czech Republic Ayesha Ali called on Moroccan Ambassador Hanane Saadi in Prague.

During the meeting they discussed all matters of mutual interest. Hanane Saadi also warmly recalled her stay in Pakistan.

By Najam ul Hassan

Najam ul Hassan is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments.

