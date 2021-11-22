Pakistan’s envoy hosts Belgian Boxing Champion Omar Shayan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Zaheer A Janjua Monday met the under-18 Belgian Boxing Champion Omar Shayan.

Pakistani-born Omar Shayan Ahmed had recently won the under-18 Belgian National title in the lightweight category (67kg).

Ambassador Janjua congratulated the Pakistani-born boxer for achieving the Belgian national title.

Appreciating the boxer for competing in the Belgian National Boxing Championship, the ambassador said that the Pakistani sportsmen and sportswomen had great potential and had been contributing to project the positive image of the country.

The Belgian National Boxing Champions League was held in Ghent, which was attended by about 100 athletes from various categories. Omar Shayan won the title by defeating his rival Emza David.