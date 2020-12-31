ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP): Chairman of the Senate’s Standing Committee for Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan’s economic outlook improved a great deal during the year 2020.

“ALLAH has been extremely kind to us in 2020 despite Covid, Pakistan’s economic outlook improved a great deal. C/A (current account) in Surplus, Massive growth in LSM (large scale manufacturing sector), Revival of the Industry, Health Insurance, Ehsaas Prog, Success in FP (foreign policy), Work on 2 dams began. PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) flopped,” he said in a tweet.