Pakistan’s diplomatic missions observe Kashmir Solidarity Day , seek self-determination right

ISLAMABAD, Feb 05 (APP): The diplomatic missions of Pakistan abroad observed Kashmir Solidarity Day to express support for the Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Pakistani ambassadors and other speakers highlighted the Indian human rights abuses and called for granting Kashmiris the right to self-determination.

The diplomatic missions held various events including seminars, photo exhibitions and showed video documentaries that depicted the decades long struggle of the Kashmiri people for their UN-guaranteed right to self-determination.

United Arab Emirates

The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi organized an event at its premises to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A number of Pakistani and Kashmiri community members based in the United Arab Emirates attended the event.

The event aimed at reaffirming Pakistan’s resolute support and solidarity for

the oppressed Kashmiri brethren in their just and indigenous struggle against illegal

occupation and condemning the human rights violations being committed by the

Indian forces.

Special messages of the leadership including President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime

Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, on the Kashmir Solidarity Day were read out during the event.

On behalf of Shafqat Ali Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to the United

Arab Emirates, Ms. Fozia Fayyaz Ahmad, Minister/Deputy Head of Mission of the

Embassy, in her remarks paid rich tribute to the valiant people of the Indian Illegally

Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and lauded their more than seven decades long

struggle for the realization of the right to self-determination. Condemning India’s

unilateral and illegal actions in IIOJK, she said that India’s atrocities cannot deter

Kashmiri people from demanding their fundamental rights pursuant to the UN

Security Council resolutions.

Ms. Fozia Fayyaz underlined that Pakistan would continue to raise the issue of

Jammu and Kashmir at all international forums including the United Nations &

Human Rights Council and draw the attention of world leaders towards the plight of

the Kashmiri people. She reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued diplomatic, moral and

political support to the just struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. She called

upon the international community to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri

people who have been subjected to unabated Indian atrocities. The government and

the people of Pakistan have always raised the Kashmir issue at the international

forums and called upon the international community to play their due role in

resolving the decades old Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions and the

wishes of the Kashmiris, she added.

The representatives of Kashmiri community also spoke on the occasion and

shared their sentiments on the situation in the IIOJK. They expressed their concerns

over the Indian brutalities against innocent civilians and reaffirmed their commitment

to pursue their struggle for the realization of the right to self determination.

A documentary, depicting the gross human rights violations being committed

by the Indian security forces in the IIOJK was also screened during the event.

IRAN

Ambassador of Pakistan in Tehran, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, in

his address reiterated the commitment of Pakistan to continue to support

Kashmiris politically, morally and diplomatically.

He added that Kashmiri have been under illegal occupation since decades. He stressed on the rightful and timely solution of the conflict as per United Nation’s resolutions and

aspirations of Kashmiris.

The messages of the President and Prime Minister were also read out on the

occasion. A detailed documentary to highlight the atrocities of Indian forces

in the Indian held Kashmir and the sufferings of Kashmiri people was also

shown. A photo exhibition was also organized to highlight the message of

Kashmir solidarity day.

TURKIYE

The Embassy of Pakistan in Ankara commemorated Kashmir Solidarity Day today , reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people to realize their inalienable right to self-determination.

The event was attended by Chairperson of the Pakistan Türkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group and Member Parliament Ali Sahin; former Turkish Minister of Family and Social Services and current Director General SESRIC Ms. Zehra Zümrüt; Members of Parliament Burhan Kayatürk and Mustafa Kaya; deputy governor Ankara İsmail Gültekin; President of the Geostrategic Foresight Institute, Gen. (R) Güray Alpar; Vice President of the Institute of Strategic Thinking (SDE) Alpar Tan; Ambassador (R) Mr. Numan Hazar; as well as representatives from the media, think tanks, academia, and civil society.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson Pakistan Türkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group, Member Parliament Ali Sahin expressed condolences over the martyrdom of Pakistani security personnel in recent terrorist attacks and conveyed Türkiye’s solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism. He emphasized that the Kashmir dispute is fundamentally a matter of conscience, human rights, and justice, noting that its resolution is essential for lasting peace and stability in South Asia. Drawing a parallel, he stated that the tears of Kashmiri mothers mirror those of Anatolian mothers, that Kashmiri children are the children of Anatolia, and that Kashmiri martyrs are the martyrs of Anatolia. He reaffirmed that Türkiye would continue to stand resolutely with the Kashmiri people in their legitimate struggle for self-determination.

Member of Turkish Parliament Burhan Kayatürk recalled that the right to self-determination was promised to the Kashmiri people by the United Nations and acknowledged by Indian leadership itself, yet remains unfulfilled even after seven decades. He reiterated that the Turkish nation would continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with its Kashmiri brethren in their just cause.

Member of Parliament Mustafa Kaya emphasized on the responsibility of the international community to play its due role in ending human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and ensuring the implementation of relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions to promote peace and stability in the region.

Zehra Zümrüt, Director General of SESRIC, stated that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has consistently supported the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Gen. (R) Güray Alpar highlighted that Türkiye has always supported a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in line with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and would continue to do so.

Alpar Tan noted the enduring historical solidarity between the peoples of Pakistan and Türkiye, expressing confidence that this unity would continue in the future. He reaffirmed Türkiye’s principled support for the Kashmiri struggle for the legitimate right to self-determination.

Ambassador (R) Numan Hazar underscored that the resolution of the Kashmir dispute is indispensable for regional and global peace. Referring to the continued inaction of the international community on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine, he emphasized that the Kashmiri people deserve the fundamental right to self-determination as guaranteed by the United Nations.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador of Pakistan to Türkiye, Dr. Yousaf Junaid, expressed deep appreciation for Türkiye’s consistent and principled support for the Kashmiri cause. He reiterated Pakistan’s diplomatic, moral, and political support for the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people. Providing an overview of the genesis and current status of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, he drew attention to the grave human rights violations and genocidal actions in IIOJK, which have intensified since India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019.

Ambassador Junaid also highlighted India’s unilateral decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, warning that any suspension of the Treaty constitutes a serious violation of international law with far-reaching humanitarian, environmental, peace, and security implications. He stressed that the protection of shared natural resources and adherence to international treaty obligations are collective global responsibilities essential for peace and stability.

Describing Kashmir issue as a litmus test of the international community’s commitment to justice and human rights, Ambassador Junaid called upon global leaders and institutions to ensure that the Kashmiri people are granted their inalienable right to self-determination.

AFGHANISTAN

“The destinies of Kashmiris and Pakistanis are intertwined, a Pakistan that is strong in its ideological conviction is essential for Kashmir’s liberation, and the realization of Kashmiris’ legitimate rights is vital for the complete fulfillment of the Pakistan ideology.” These views were expressed by Ambassador Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani while addressing the solemn ceremony held to observe 5th February as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Reaffirming the nation’s unwavering commitment to the just struggle of the Kashmiri people for self-determination, Ambassador Nizamani framed the Kashmir cause as a fundamental pillar of Pakistan’s own spiritual and national identity. He articulated a profound vision of unity, stating that the bond between Pakistan and Kashmir is rooted in deep spiritual and ideological kinship. He emphasized that the stability, security, and very ideological foundation of Pakistan are inextricably linked to the freedom of Kashmiri brethren from Indian occupation. Attendees were reminded that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains one of the oldest on the UN Security Council agenda, with its resolution—a free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices—long overdue due to Indian intransigence.

Ambassador Nizamani concluded with a call to action directed at all Pakistanis, urging them to strengthen the nation’s ideology by conscientiously dispensing their individual and collective duties. He framed solidarity with Kashmir not merely as a foreign policy stance, but as a national duty essential to Pakistan’s own moral and ideological integrity. The event concluded with prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir and for a prosperous Pakistan.

On this occasion powerful messages of President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar were also read.

LEBANON

The Embassy of Pakistan in Beirut organized a webinar to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the just cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The webinar highlighted the ongoing human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and emphasized the need for a just and peaceful resolution of the dispute in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law.

Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.

RUSSIA

A ceremony was held today at the Embassy of Pakistan in Moscow, Russia, to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The event was attended by people from different walks of life including members of the Pakistani diaspora, the business community, and media representatives. During the ceremony, the messages from the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out to the participants. Addressing the gathering, Ambassador of Pakistan to Russian Federation, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said that the issue of IIOJK remains the oldest unresolved dispute at the UNSC. He underscored that the dispute is an obstacle to regional integration, including President Putin’s vision of North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). He noted that the resolution of the Kashmir dispute would bring benefit to the entire region. The ceremony concluded with a documentary screening and a photo exhibition depicting atrocities committed by the Indian forces in the IIOJK. SAUDI ARABIA Kashmiri and Pakistani community in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia observed Kashmir Solidarity Day with traditional zeal and fervor with a main event held at the Consulate General of Pakistan, Jeddah. The event featured special messages from President of Pakistan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, and Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister of Pakistan. The event commenced with a recitation of Holy Quran and the national anthem of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, stirring a strong sense of patriotism and respect among all attendees. Pakistan’s Permanent Representative/ Ambassador in OIC, Mr. Syed Muhammad Fawad Sher was the keynote speaker of the event and the prominent member of Pakistani and Kashmiri community in Jeddah Mr. Masood Puri, Eng. Arif Mughal and Sardar Waqas Inayat also addressed the gathering. The speakers shed light on India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 and emphasized that despite turning Kashmir into a fortified prison, India could not defeat the indomitable spirit of the freedom loving Kashmiri people. They called upon India to immediately stop gross, systematic and state sponsored human rights abuses in IIOJK.

The Consul General of Pakistan Syed Mustafa Rabbani, in his remarks, expressed his sincere appreciation for the Saudi leadership for their consistent support for the Kashmir cause. He also praised the role of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in actively raising awareness about this important issue. Consul General urged international community and UN to play its due role to ensure that Kashmiris can exercise their right of self- determination.

While speaking on the occasion speakers highlighted atrocities of Indian military and India’s designs of imposing demographic changes in the IIOJK region to change the ground realities. Speakers emphasized that world community must come together to ensure justice for people of Kashmir as per UN resolutions. A documentary highlighting the plight of those living in the Indian occupied Kashmir and gross human rights violations committed by Indian military was screened. Participants and speakers also urged international community and United Nations to address the longstanding issue of Kashmir and take urgent measures to stop genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. The event was attended by dignitaries and members of civil society organizations based in Jeddah. Participants reiterated their commitment to continue their support for the struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination. The event concluded with heartfelt prayer for the former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary and for the martyrs of the Kashmir cause. TAJIKISTAN Embassy of Pakistan in Dushanbe observed Kashmir Solidarity Day to express unwavering solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). The event was attended by Tajik friends, members of the Pakistani diaspora and community, as well as students. Messages of the President, Prime Minister, and DPM/FM were read, and participants watched documentaries on the situation in IIOJK. A photo exhibition highlighted the ongoing struggles and ground realities in IIOJK. The event concluded with solemn prayers for the just cause of the Kashmiri people and their inalienable right to self-determination. MAURITIUS

Today, the High Commission of Pakistan in Mauritius held a solemn ceremony to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day, reaffirming our steadfast commitment to the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

The event brought together the Pakistani diaspora, local dignitaries, and friends of Kashmir to honor the resilience of our brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). We were privileged to hear from two distinguished guest speakers: Bashir Nakchuday – A renowned Mauritian historian, author, and human rights advocate. Dr. Sareer Ara – A respected academic and educator. Speaking on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, the High Commissioner reiterated that Pakistan will continue its moral, political, and diplomatic support until the aspirations of the Kashmiri people are realized. Dua-e-maghfarat was offered for the late President of AJK Barrister Sultan Mehmood who passed away on 31 January 2026.

SRI LANKA

A Seminar and Photo Exhibition commemorating Kashmir Solidarity Day was held at the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo. The event highlighted Pakistan’s continued support for the Kashmiri people and emphasized the importance of a peaceful and just resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute. Members of the Pakistani community, friends of Kashmir, and local journalists attended the event.

The seminar concluded with remarks by the High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Major General (R) Faheem-ul-Aziz, HI (M). He reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled stance on the Jammu & Kashmir issue and underscored the need for sustained international engagement. He noted that the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) has remained a matter of concern for decades and called upon the international community, particularly the United Nations, to play its role in promoting peace, stability, and respect for human rights. The High Commissioner emphasized that the Jammu & Kashmir dispute should be resolved in accordance with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, cautioning that prolonged tensions could have broader implications for regional peace and security. The event featured keynote addresses by Mr. Shiraz Yunus and Ms. Suriya Rizvi, who highlighted the importance of dialogue, interfaith harmony, and peaceful coexistence. They also drew attention to humanitarian concerns and stressed the need for safeguarding fundamental rights in the region. Earlier, messages from the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, issued on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, were read out by the Press Attaché and the Trade & Investment Attaché, respectively. In his concluding remarks, the High Commissioner thanked the keynote speakers and participants for their constructive contributions. As part of the Photo Exhibition, photographs and digital presentations depicting the humanitarian situation in IIOJK were displayed during the seminar.

TANZANIA