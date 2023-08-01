Pakistan’s cultural sites attract int’l community: Aussies High Commissioner

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): Australian High Commissioner in Islamabad, Neil Hawkins on Monday showed keen interest in the cultural sites of Pakistan and said that these sites had great potential to bring Pakistan close to the international community.

He expressed his views during a meeting with the Minister of State and Chairman of PM’s Taskforce on Gandhara Tourism Dr Ramesh Kumar.

The High Commissioner was of the view that the rich cultural heritage sites of Pakistan have huge potential to bring the people of Pakistan closer to the international community.

Dr Ramesh Vankwani, while expressing his views, stated that the various archaeological sites, ancient Buddhist monasteries, and Gandhara artefacts of Pakistan hold immense historical, cultural, and religious significance across the world. “Gandhara heritage sites are a testimony to Pakistan’s remarkable Gandhara heritage while offering immense potential for religious and cultural diplomacy as well as tourism,” the Minister emphasized.

The High Commissioner also lauded Dr Ramesh Vankwani for organizing the International Gandhara Symposium in which several international monks and delegates from different countries participated.

On the occasion, various matters of bilateral interest related to minorities’ rights, cultural diplomacy and faith tourism also came under discussion.