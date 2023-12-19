Pakistan’s cultural diversity a source of its strength as federation: PM

QUETTA, Dec 19 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said Pakistan as a federation derived its strength from diversity of its cultures, traditions and languages with every ethnicity having a unique binding factor.

“Pakistan is not about monotony or uniculturism, but a blend of cultural identities that strongly hold and integrate each other,” he said at the launch of a Pakistan Television’s programming in Hazargi language.

PM Kakar said like other provinces, Balochistan was a rich kladioscope of ethnicities and tribes with their cultures and values imbibed with Baloch values.

He lauded the Hazara community of Balochistan, terming their contribution as significant for the development of Quetta and the province.

He mentioned the prominent figures of the Hazara community including former Governor of Balochistan General (retd) Muhammad Musa, Sardar Sadaat and Brigadier Khadim Hussain who earned respect due to their integrity.

He paid tribute to the Hazara community who demonstrated resilience while braving the challenge of terrorism, which hit all segments of the country.

He expressed the resolve that with unity, the nation could defeat the elements that created divide and differences among communities.

PM Kakar vowed to make Balochistan and Pakistan a hub of peace, saying that peace prospers arts.

The prime minister felicitated the Hazaras on the launch of PTV’s programming in their regional language and termed it as a tribute to all the martyrs of Hazara community who sacrificed their lives for the homeland.

He expressed confidence that the talented community would use the platform to highlight their beautiful culture as an important feather to the country’s diversity.

PM Kakar said PTV was a historic asset that glued the nation through its outstanding programmes and vowed the government’s continued assistance for the uplift of the organization.

On the occasion, PM Kakar inaugurated the new logo of PTV Bolan.

Information Minister Murtaza Solangi expressed satisfaction that PTV Bolan which was already telecasting programmes in Balochi, Brahvi and Pashto languages had achieved another milestone with addition of Hazargi language.

Solangi mentioned that on his proposal, the prime minister took personal interest in the launch of Hazargi language programme, terming it close to his heart.

From today, he said, PTV Bolan would run the terrestrial broadcast for an additional hour to cater to the viewers in far-flung areas. The re-braodcast centres are now 23 with a recent addition of one, he said.

He said PTV Bolan would give equal representation to all the regional languages and would go round the clock.

Hazargi poet Qadir Nail paid tribute to PM Kakar and Information Minister Murtaza Solangi for the historic launch of the Hazargi language programme, and said that it made a beautiful addition to the bouquet of regional language programmes.

Singer Zeba Noori sang a Hazargi folk song and the children clad in traditional Balochi dresses presented dances to the tunes of Hazargi songs.