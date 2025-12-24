Pakistan’s creation rooted in Quaid-e-Azam’s relentless efforts, political acumen: Gilani

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, has said that the creation of Pakistan was the result of the tireless efforts, unwavering determination, political insight, and statesmanship of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA).

He emphasized that the establishment of Pakistan was not merely the acquisition of a piece of land, but the culmination of a long and arduous struggle of the Muslims of the Subcontinent, which was led with wisdom and foresight by Quaid-e-Azam.

In his special message on the occasion of the 149th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Chairman Senate said that Quaid-e-Azam was a great statesman, an eminent jurist, and an exceptional leader. Through his intelligence, principled stance, and steadfastness, he united the Muslims of the Subcontinent on a single platform. He not only raised his voice for the poor and marginalized Muslims but also brought together Muslim leaders and elders of the time to make the dream of an independent, sovereign, and democratic state a reality.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said that Quaid-e-Azam transformed the concept of a separate homeland for Muslims, based on the Two-Nation Theory, into a practical reality—one where all citizens enjoy equal rights without discrimination of religion, color, or creed, and where complete religious freedom is guaranteed. This vision, he added, laid the foundation for Pakistan as a modern and welfare-oriented state.

The Chairman Senate said that the entire nation pays rich tribute to the unparalleled sacrifices and services of the Founder of Pakistan and will always remain indebted to him. He noted that Quaid-e-Azam’s far-sighted leadership bestowed upon the nation the golden principles of Unity, Faith, and Discipline, which remain the cornerstone of national progress and stability even today.

In the present circumstances, he added, the teachings and guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam have become even more relevant.

Emphasizing the need for national unity, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani urged the nation to set aside differences in the light of the vision of the Founder of Pakistan, and to promote peace, democracy, tolerance, and progressive thinking in order to build a strong, prosperous, and stable Pakistan.

In conclusion, he prayed that Allah Almighty may grant all of us the strength and guidance to follow the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to work together for the development and prosperity of the beloved homeland. Ameen.