Pakistan’s Bulgaria embassy hold solidarity event for oppressed Kashmiri people

SOFIA (Bulgaria), Feb 05 (APP): The Embassy of Pakistan in Bulgaria on Monday organized a virtual meeting to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people and highlight the incessant human rights violations being committed by the Indian forces in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir(IIOJK).

Held in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day annually observed on February 5, the event was attended by a cross-section of the Pakistan community in Bulgaria, including students.

The messages of the president, prime minister and foreign minister in context of the Kashmir Solidarity Day were read out in the event.

A video message by Chairman of Senate Committee on Defence Senator Mushahid Hussain and a documentary on the Kashmir issue were also played during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of Foreign Service Academy Ambassador Mazhar Javed briefed the participants on the Kashmir genesis and current scenario of the Kashmir issue.

In his address, Ambassador Modasar Chaudhry said that the government would continue to provide moral, diplomatic and legal support to the cause of Kashmir till achievement of their inalienable right to self-determination.