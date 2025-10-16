Pakistan’s Australia envoy presents diplomatic credentials to Governor General

- Advertisement -

CANBERRA, Oct 16 (APP): High Commissioner of Pakistan to Australia Irfan Shaukat on Thursday presented his Letter of Credence to Governor General Sam Mostyn AC.

At the dignified ceremony held at Government House, Canberra, High Commissioner Shaukat conveyed the greetings of Pakistan’s leadership to the governor general, who reciprocated the sentiments.

In response to the governor general’s welcome remarks, the high commissioner stated that he would work tirelessly to further expand and strengthen bilateral ties with Australia, particularly in the political, economic, educational, and scientific domains and to increase people-to-people contacts.

He also underscored the important role of Pakistan’s diaspora in connecting the two nations.