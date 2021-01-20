ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that Pakistan highly valued its close and fraternal ties with Libya and wanted to further promote bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest.

He made these remarks while talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Libya, Major General (R) Rashad Javeed, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

While congratulating the Ambassador-designate on his appointment, the President urged him to take steps for improving commercial relations with Libya and work for the welfare of Pakistani Diaspora.

He welcomed the cessation of hostilities in Libya and said that Pakistan stood by Libyan people in their quest for peace and prosperity.

The president asked the ambassador to work for improving the image of the country as well as exposing India’s real face which had unleashed a reign of terror against the Muslim population of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, High Commissioner-designate of Pakistan to Rwanda, Amir Muhammad Khan also called on the president.

Talking to the High Commissioner-designate, the president said that Pakistan and Rwanda enjoyed cordial relations which needed to be further enhanced.

He stated that both countries had great potential for enhancing trade and economic relations.

The president stressed the need for initiating bilateral political consultations with Rwanda and exchange of visits at the Ministerial level that would help in further strengthening bilateral relations.

Appreciating the Government’s decision to open five new Missions in Africa after a long time, he expressed the hope that the opening of new Missions would further solidify relations with African countries under the “Engage Africa” policy of the present government.