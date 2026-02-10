Tuesday, February 10, 2026
National

Pakistan’s ambassador to Hungary calls on DPM/FM Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Hungary, Asif Memon Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed matters of mutual interests.

The ambassador briefed the deputy prime minister on follow-ups to the understandings reached during the Hungarian Foreign Minister’s visit to Pakistan last year.

The DPM/FM welcomed the positive momentum in bilateral relations and advised further strengthening of trade, education, and people-to-people ties, a press release issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said.

