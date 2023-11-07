Pakistan’s 2nd batch of humanitarian aid to Gaza arrives in Egypt

Pakistan’s 2nd batch of humanitarian aid to Gaza arrives in Egypt

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP): The second chartered aircraft carrying 89.6 tons of humanitarian and medical aid from the government and people of Pakistan for the brotherly people of Gaza arrived at El-Arish International Airport, Egypt on Tuesday.

The special flight was sent off from Islamabad by Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan.

The relief assistance has been handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society for its onward delivery to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Gaza.

Earlier, a special aircraft carrying 81 tons of humanitarian and medical aid from Pakistan landed at El-Arish International Airport in Egypt on October 19, 2023.

By Ishtiaq Rao

Ishtiaq Ahmed is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments. Backed by 20-year experience, he has written for local and foreign newspapers. Reach out at 03335293238/ [email protected]/ X: ishtiaqrao

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services