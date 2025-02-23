13.8 C
Islamabad
Monday, February 24, 2025
National

Pakistan’s 25th relief consignment to Gaza arrives at El-Arish International Airport

40
CAIRO, Feb 23 (APP):On the directions of the Prime Minister, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation dispatched 25th humanitarian and relief consignment for the brotherly people of Gaza Strip.

A special aircraft from Pakistan carrying 90 tonnes of relief supplies landed at El-Arish International Airport, Egypt on Sunday. The relief consignment includes bell and winterized tents as well as tarpaulin sheets.

Officials from embassy of Pakistan, Cairo received the relief consignment, and handed over to Egyptian Red Crescent Society for onward dispatch to Palestinian Red Crescent Society inside Gaza.

More consignments from the government and people of Pakistan are on their way and will be delivered soon to the Palestinians inside Gaza.

