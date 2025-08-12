Pakistani youth nation’s greatest strength: Gillani

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP):Senate Chairman Muhammad Yousaf Raza Gillani on Tuesday praised young people worldwide, especially in Pakistan, calling them the “bright future of the nation.”

In his message on International Youth Day, he said around 60 per cent of Pakistan’s population is made up of youth, describing them as the country’s biggest strength and the guarantee of its progress. With education, modern knowledge, and technology, he added, young people can play a central role in national development.

Gillani said that Pakistani youth have made their mark in sports, education, science, technology, and other fields, earning recognition for the country internationally.

Urging them to follow the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal, he said serving the nation should be their highest goal.

He stressed that empowering youth, ensuring equal opportunities, and involving them in solving national challenges are shared responsibilities. The creativity and energy of young people, he said, hold the key to Pakistan’s bright future.