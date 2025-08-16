Pakistani women to define next era of HR leadership

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

By Ayesha Jahangir

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): When Asma Bajwa, with over two decades at British Airways, gave up a stable life abroad to lead HR at Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), or when Dr. Nijaat Ali, after surviving a near-fatal accident and months in a coma, rebuilt her life to become a pioneering HR scholar, these were not just personal milestones. They signaled a shift underway in Pakistan: women are no longer just entering the workforce, they’re leading its transformation. In Human Resources, they are combining empathy and strategy to redefine the future of work.

Today, Human Resources is no longer confined to paperwork, it has become the backbone of organizational strategy. At the forefront of this transformation are Pakistani women, blending emotional intelligence with business acumen to build workplaces rooted in innovation, trust, and people-first leadership.

According to experts speaking to APP, women in HR are emerging not only as policy implementers but as culture builders and strategic drivers. Their people-focused approach is turning HR into a force for organizational change.

Why women excel in HR

Globally, women hold about 33% of leadership roles. In Pakistan, it’s significantly lower—just 5.7% of managerial positions, according to Dawn. Still, in HR, women are making steady progress.

The field appeals to women because of its human-centered focus. Many psychology graduates—most of them women—naturally transition into HR, attracted by its emphasis on relationships, empathy, and communication.

Maryam Khan, Professor of HR at COMSATS, told this news agency, “HR is the heart of any organization. It’s where plans and people cross paths, and real change begins. Choosing HR means becoming the bridge between human potential and business success.”

Leadership in action: Stories of impact

A compelling example is Asma Bajwa, Chief HR Officer at PIA. After 22 years in British Airways, she returned to Pakistan to serve the national carrier.

“This is exactly what I’d like to do at this stage in my career—to give something back to Pakistan. I believe I can make a difference,” Asma has expressed in widely published interviews and statements.

From taking a pay cut to facing a massive restructuring challenge, she has taken it all in stride. “I leave every day thinking, why is this so tough? But every morning, I return more motivated, determined to make a change,” she has noted in her public remarks.

Her story reflects missionary leadership, a blend of corporate excellence and national contribution.

Another inspiring story is Dr. Nijaat Ali, who turned personal adversity into professional purpose. After a life-threatening accident, she pursued a doctorate in HR.

In an interview, she said: “It wasn’t easy. But every obstacle made me stronger. The same way I healed myself, I now work to heal organizations—with empathy, perseverance, and purpose.”

The next generation steps In

Young Pakistani women are also embracing HR as a field where people and performance meet.

Aleena Asad, a COMSATS student, told this correspondent: “I picked HR because I believe the success of any establishment lies in its people. I want to find talent, nurture it, and help it shine.”

Ammara Syed, a recent HR graduate, shared, “For me, HR goes beyond policies. It’s about people. I want a work culture where employees feel valued and empowered to grow.”

Aqsa Zafar, another COMSATS student, said:“HR is the perfect balance between empathy and strategy. I want to build a culture of trust, communication, and purpose.”

Their goals show HR is not just a department—it’s a platform for building impact-driven workplaces.

Redesigning work culture in Pakistan

As women continue to rise in HR across Pakistan, they are doing more than filling roles—they are reshaping the culture of work itself. From modernizing outdated systems to championing inclusion and well-being, they’re shifting how organizations think, feel, and act.

Leaders like Asma Bajwa and Dr. Nijaat Ali prove that HR becomes powerful when driven by empathy and intent. They are building environments where people and performance grow together.

The rise of Pakistani women in HR is more than a gender shift, it’s a cultural reset. It shows that the best organizations don’t choose between heart and head—they blend both to build better futures.