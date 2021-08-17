Pakistani transgender nominated for India's International Global Women Award.

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Nayab Ali, a world-renowned Trans rights expert, has been nominated for the International Women’s Global Awards in neighboring India.

The annual awards ceremony is held in September every year in New Delhi, the capital of India.

Nayab Ali’s services to the trans community are internationally acclaimed. She has previously won three international awards, including the Franco German Prize for Human Rights, the Galas International Activist Award and the Asia Hero Award.

She has also been named a National Hero by the Pakistan Cricket Board.