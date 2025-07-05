Pakistani students proved potential in global tech landscape: Chairman HEC

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP): Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, on Saturday said that Pakistani students have demonstrated remarkable potential in technological advancements, especially during recent conflicts.

Talking to a private news channel, he highlighted that despite limited resources and various challenges, Pakistan’s youth have emerged as some of the best doctors, engineers, and IT professionals in the world.

He shared that 18 Pakistani universities have been ranked among the top 1,000 globally this year which is a significant improvement from just three in 2019.

Dr. Mukhtar admitted that Pakistan’s higher education sector still faces several issues, particularly in governance, funding, and global competitiveness.

He noted that inconsistent budget allocations and a lack of long-term planning continue to hinder progress.

He emphasized the need for increased investment in higher education, including improvements in faculty quality, infrastructure, and the establishment of transparent systems.