Pakistani Pilgrims advised to take extra heats-related cautions during Hajj

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Director General & Head of Pakistan Hajj Mission Abdul Wahab Soomro, Friday advised Pakistani pilgrims to take all necessary precautions against heatstroke during the Hajj days and reassured that Pakistani pilgrims would be provided additional facilities upgraded services during Hajj 2024 as compared to previous years.

In an exclusive interview with PTV news channel, he said as this year’s Hajj season occurs during the summer, pilgrims can expect to deal with the high summer temperatures and humidity, therefore, Hujjaj are urged to take some necessary health precautions.

To combat the challenges of extreme heat during the hot season, it is important for pilgrims to maintain proper hydration by drinking plenty of water, he said, adding, it is advisable to avoid excessive consumption of caffeine and sugary drinks as they contribute to dehydration.

Wearing suitable attire, such as loose-fitting, lightweight, and preferably light-colored clothing enables the body to breathe and stay cool. Pilgrims should not forget to protect their head and face with a hat or an umbrella and reapply sunscreen frequently, he mentioned.

The ‘Pak Hajj App,’ through which online monitoring of all Hajj-related activities is being performed where we are receiving an overwhelming response in a short span of time, with over 70,000 active intending Pakistani Hajj pilgrims registered so far.

He said that the government has timely acquired buildings in Makkah and Madina Munawwarah to facilitate the pilgrims, adding, all Pakistani pilgrims under government hajj scheme were being provided residence at “Markazaiya” in Madina.

He said latest model air condition transport facilities have been arranged for travelling of pilgrims in Makkah Mukaramah, adding, with the direction of Saudi government we are landed 50% pilgrims in Madina in initial stage and 50% of hujjaj are being landing to Makkah till June 9.

Replying a question, Director Hajj Mission said that round the clock best medical facilities are available for Pilgrims, adding, more than 18 ambulances are facilitating them in two shifts.

He said that every type of medicines are being provided to Pilgrims, adding, more than 1400 volunteering including medical staff to help pilgrims to assist them for their health issues and any other requirements.

He said the training programs were also conducted for hujjaj, adding, this time, we are also providing the train facility to all those pilgrims who travel to Saudi Arabia on the government scheme in Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah.

DG added that this year’s hajj arrangements are far better than previous years and government has provided ‘free of cost mobile SIMs with roaming internet packages’ to Pakistani pilgrims performing Hajj in 2024.

Moreover, abayas having a Pakistani flag on the backside and 13 Kg suitcases are also be given to all Pilgrims, he added.