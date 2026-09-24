Pakistani parliamentary delegation arrives in Belarus

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):A Pakistani parliamentary delegation, led by Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, arrived in Belarus on an official visit.

The delegation was warmly received at Minsk National Airport by Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the Belarusian Parliament Igor Brylo and Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs and National Security Sergei Aleynik, said a news release received here on Thursday.

The visit is being undertaken at the invitation of Chairperson of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova.

The visit aims to further strengthen parliamentary and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Belarus and promote cooperation in trade, economy, humanitarian affairs and other areas of mutual interest.

The Pakistani delegation has a busy two-day programme, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Senate of Pakistan and the Council of the Republic of Belarus on parliamentary cooperation being a key activity.

The delegation is also scheduled to hold meetings and talks with senior Belarusian officials.

During the visit, the Pakistani parliamentarians will visit prominent industrial and medical institutions in Belarus.

The programme also includes visits to the Minsk Tractor Plant and leading medical, scientific and applied research centres.

The visit is expected to provide further impetus to parliamentary ties, create new avenues of cooperation and contribute to strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Belarus.