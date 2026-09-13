Pakistani media and international stars highlight TIFF 2026 in Toronto

Mudassar Iqbal

TORONTO Canada, Sep 13 (APP):The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026 drew global attention this week as filmmakers, actors, and media delegates from around the world gathered for one of cinema’s most prestigious events.

The festival, held in downtown Toronto, featured red carpet premieres, industry panels, and cultural exchanges under the “Visa Infinite Priority Line” banner that hosted numerous international celebrities and media personnel.

Among the notable attendees was Academy Award-nominated actress and director Maggie Gyllenhaal, who was seen engaging with festival staff and media on the red carpet. Gyllenhaal’s presence underscored TIFF’s continued role as a key platform for launching award-season films and fostering cross-border media cooperation.

APP’s Diplomatic & Global Affairs Section is closely monitoring the festival proceedings as part of ongoing efforts to expand media cooperation and content-sharing initiatives with international press agencies. The participation of global media at TIFF provides opportunities for Pakistani narratives to reach wider international audiences.

“The Toronto International Film Festival remains a vital hub for cultural diplomacy and media exchange,” an APP spokesperson said. “APP continues to facilitate coverage that highlights Pakistan’s perspective at major global media events.”

TIFF 2026 runs through this week with screenings, premieres, and industry programs attracting thousands of film professionals and journalists from over 80 countries.