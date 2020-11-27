Pakistani labor to avail new job opportunities in Qatar, U.A.E, KSA: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on overseas Pakistanis, Syed Zulfiqar Abbass Bukhari on Friday said that Pakistani labor would avail new job opportunities in Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Many countries provided employment to Pakistani people in the recent past due to vibrant foreign policy of the ruling party, he stated in an interview with a private television channel program.

The weak economic activity was being observed around the world due to emergence of COVID-19 cases, he stated.

In reply to a question about restriction on visa for Pakistanis intending to visit U.A.E, he said there was no restriction of visa but Dubai was undergoing in a scrutiny process.

“We should understand the problems of the people of U.A.E, who were also facing the challenges emerged due to coronavirus, ” he said.

To another question, he said virtual labor was being reduced in U.A.E, due to which, new jobs would be available for labor community of Pakistan.

Appreciating the policies of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government, the SAPM said, we have sent over nine hundred thousand Pakistanis to many countries for jobs. In November, he said some 1600 Pakistani people went to U.A.E for work purpose.