14.9 C
Islamabad
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalPakistani journalists to enhance skills in UK through prestigious fellowship
National

Pakistani journalists to enhance skills in UK through prestigious fellowship

20
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP): Eight promising Pakistani journalists are set to embark on an intensive two-month course at the University of Westminster in the UK, as part of the prestigious South Asian Journalism Programme.
This fellowship, running since 2012, is offered as part of the UK’s Chevening scholarships and connects journalists with leading media organizations, including the BBC and Financial Times.
The fellows, hailing from various cities across Pakistan, including Quetta, Multan, Peshawar, Islamabad, and Karachi, will undertake a bespoke 8-week fellowship titled ‘Good Governance in a Changing World: The Media, Politics and Society’.
British High Commissioner Jane Marriott emphasized the importance of high-quality journalism in holding power to account. This intensive course aims to equip the journalists with the skills to carry out bold investigative journalism, create lasting networks, and break critical stories upon their return to Pakistan.
Asim Ahmed Khan, a CNN multimedia journalist and upcoming fellow, expressed his excitement about the program, stating that it offers a great opportunity to connect with fellow journalists, exchange ideas, and explore new approaches to storytelling.
The fellowship will provide the journalists with a platform to explore approaches taken by the UK and the South Asia region, discuss evidence-based context for key policy debates, and understand international positions. This year’s cohort will join nearly 70 Pakistani alumni from the fellowship and the wider Chevening alumni community in Pakistan, which is nearly 2,000 strong.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan