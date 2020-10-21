Pakistani Hindus hesitates to visit India due to insecurity: NCM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP): Chairman National Minority Commission (NCM) Chela Ram Kewlani said minorities were enjoying equal rights in Pakistan as comparing to India where the lives of minorities have been made miserable by Modi’s Government.

Addressing a news conference flanked by members of NCM and CII chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Wednesday in Islamabad, he said minority community members in Pakistan enjoys absolute autonomy.

A Hindu member of minority community has been made chairman of the NCM for the first time in 27 years of commission’s history whereas in India the minorities are badly treated.

He said Pakistani Hindus were reluctant to visit their holy places in India due to insecurity and inhuman treatment of Modi’s government.

Expressing dismay over the attitude of India with minorities, he condemned the murder of eleven Pakistani Hindus in India, saying Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi’s policies proved to be disastrous.

He said the members of NCM visited across the country to have first hand knowledge about the problems being faced by the minorities.

The NCM having representation from all segment of society, were playing vital role in strengthening minority rights in the country, he said adding that prime minister Imran Khan has assured resolving the chronic issues of minorities.

He said the National Minority Commission (NCM) was planning to brief international media about the facilities being provided to the minorities in the country.

Likewise, NCM would meet minority members next month for evolving consensus on NCM’s minority protection bill and forced conversion bill.

He said the government was taking concrete measures to check forced conversions.

Chela lauded the role of Parliament in impeding forced conversions, saying the forced conversion was the joint issue of provinces and federation.

NCM has finalized the draft NCM law for religious harmony and the bill has been sent to Ministry of Law and Justice for vetting.

Speaking on the occasion Parliamentary Secretary Ms Shunila Ruth said a draft law for preventing forced conversion would be finalized soon after evolving consensus with all stake holders.

The top most priority of incumbent government is to protect the rights of minorities. Five percent quota for minorities in government jobs were being ensured. Whereas seven percent quota for minorities in Ehsas Programm has been ensured.

Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Qibla Ayaz said the workings and contributions of NCM should be highlighted.

Qibla Ayaz emphasized for greater interfaith harmony to foil the sordid designs of enemy against Pakistan. Minorities in Pakistan enjoy complete freedom as per the constitution of the country.

“We all should play our role in promoting harmony and cohesion among all segments of society. CII was also the member of NCM.”

Responding to a question, Qibla said the issue of construction of temple in Islamabad would be resolved after detailed study and discussion.