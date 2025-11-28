Pakistani film shines at Eurasian Open Award in Moscow

- Advertisement -

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (APP): Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn has won the Best Supporting Actress award for her powerful performance in the film Deemak at the prestigious Eurasian Open Award “Diamond Butterfly” ceremony held in Moscow.

The film stood out among 34 entries from 17 countries, including two Pakistani productions — Deemak and Love Guru, according to a press release from the Pakistan Embassy in Moscow.

The festival celebrated cinematic excellence from across Eurasia and beyond, with Deemak earning high praise from the international jury.

Following the win, Sonya Hussyn said in her remarks on a social media platform, “Deemak rises again…This moment is bigger than an award. It’s proof that when a dream is carried with honesty, hunger, and heart… it finds its way home.”

“To every young girl in Pakistan who wonders if her voice matters — this win is yours,” she commented.

She also expressed gratitude to the Russian government, the festival organizers, jury, and founder Nikita for embracing the film, as well as the Government of Pakistan for its support in facilitating the participation.

“Tonight, Pakistan didn’t just win an award…Pakistan was seen,” she added.