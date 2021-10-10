Pakistani engineering pride leads Finland’s key cutting-edge-tech project

Mehwish Azam

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Pakistan’s one of engineering intellect Husnain Tanweer Kazmi wins Finland’s acclamation and is mandated to lead country’s one of the most innovative and lucrative cutting-edge technology programme, associated with the field of energy storage. Pakistan’s pride Kazmi is heading the Northern European country‘s high end energy

storage technology development project at Teraloop, an area globally known for revolutionary initiatives towards energy storage solutions.