Pakistani doctors in UK proved their mettle by hardwork, dedication: Envoy

LONDON, Feb 17 (APP): High Commissioner of Pakistan to London Dr Mohammad Faisal has said that the Pakistani doctors and medical professionals had proven their mettle by sheer hard work, dedication and excellence in their respective fields.

The high commissioner said this in a meeting with a group of British-Pakistani doctors and medical practitioners at the high commission, said a press release on Saturday.

The envoy applauded their dedication to their profession and recognised their services and the philanthropic contribution to the communities in Pakistan and the UK.

“The Pakistani professionals in UK are the real ambassadors. Proud of their excellent performance and services,” the high commissioner remarked.

He said that the Pakistani doctors had been serving the community during COVID-19 pandemic beyond their call of duty.