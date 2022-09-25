Pakistani divers celebrate Saudi National Day under deep seawater

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP):Pakistani divers, along with Saudi citizens, celebrated the 92nd National Day of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) under deep seawater.

Pakistani diver Haji Usman said they went to the depth of 92 feet of the sea and hoisted the KSA’s national flag besides cutting a cake to express solidarity with the Saudi Arabia and its people, said a statement received here on Sunday.

Saudi diver Captain Majid said he was blissfully happy as his Pakistani brethren celebrated the Saudi National Day in a unique way.

Another Pakistani diver Umar Jan said they celebrated the event every year in the same way which filled them with immense pleasure and a sense of brotherhood.

Pakistani diver Yahya Ashfaq said a large number of Pakistani nationals had been living in Saudi Arabia for many decades and they were tied in strong social, cultural and religious ties. The Pakistani diaspora observed Saudi festivals with national and religious spirit without any distinction among them, he added.