Pakistani delegation visits Ericsson HQ in Stockholm, meets Pakistani professionals

ISLAMABAD, Sep 01 (APP):A delegation from the Embassy of Pakistan in Sweden and Sweden Ambassador to Pakistan Alexandra Berg von Linde visited the headquarters of Swedish telecom giant “Ericsson” in Stockholm.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on Ericsson’s 150 years of innovation and its global leadership in telecommunications technology, post on social media ‘X’ by Sweden Embassy.

The company currently holds 60,000 granted patents worldwide and continues to drive advancements in 5G, 6G, and digital connectivity.

Officers from the Embassy had the opportunity to interact with a number of talented Pakistani professionals working at Ericsson across engineering, research, and management roles.

The visit highlighted the strong presence of Pakistani talent in leading Swedish companies and the potential for further collaboration in technology and innovation between Pakistan and Sweden.

The delegation termed the engagement “great and insightful” and appreciated Ericsson’s contributions to global digital development.