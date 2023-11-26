Pakistani delegation explores Indonesia’s religious, political model in diplomatic visit

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP): A Pakistani delegation comprising individuals from diverse backgrounds arrived in Jakarta, Indonesia, as part of the Religious Diplomacy Programme aimed at learning from Indonesia’s religious and political model on Sunday.

Led by the International Religious Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA) President Muhammad Israr Madani, the delegation is scheduled to stay in Indonesia for 10 days. Throughout their visit, they will engage with prominent religious scholars and political leaders to facilitate the exchange of exemplary democratic practices. The discussions will also focus on addressing key concerns, including education and social cohesion.

In his communication with the media, Israr emphasized that within the Muslim world, Indonesia stood out as a nation where the influence of religious elements was notably prominent with a rich and extensive history.

He underscored the significant role played by the religious community in Indonesia, particularly in the realms of politics and education.

Israr pointed out that Indonesia served as an exemplary model from which Pakistan could derive valuable insights, especially in terms of integrating religion and politics.

He highlighted the steps outlined by the IRCRA as a framework for incorporating the Indonesian model into Pakistani society.

Israr recommended leveraging Indonesia’s experiences to foster intellectual democracy and promote religious harmony within Pakistan.

It is important to note that the recent journey of the Pakistani delegation was funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia. The delegation included religious scholars, politicians, writers, journalists, and other distinguished individuals affiliated with both government and non-government organizations.