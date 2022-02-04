Pakistani contingent gets warm welcome with a big hand from PM: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan warmly welcomed the Pakistani contingent with a big hand on its entry to the National Stadium at the inaugural ceremony of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

درجنوں ٹیمیں آئیں لیکن اسٹیڈیم میں اگر چین کے بعد کسی ٹیم کیلئے تالی بجی تو وہ پاکستان کی ٹیم تھی، عام چینی پاکستان سے محبت کرتا ہے اور یہ تالیاں اسی جذبے کا اظہار ہیں #WinterOlympics #ChinaPakfriendship pic.twitter.com/A9vHvXO04D — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 4, 2022

The moment the Pakistani contingent entered the arena, waving National Flag, the prime minister stood up on his seat to applaud, the minister posted on his Twitter handle.

He said it were only the Pakistani sportsmen among dozens of teams, who were given a big applause by the Chinese people after their own country’s contingent. It showed their regard and affection for Pakistan, he added.