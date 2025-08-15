Pakistani community in Konya marks 78th Independence Day with pride

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): The Pakistan Community in Konya, Türkiye, celebrated the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with patriotic fervor, unity, and heartfelt prayers for the nation’s prosperity. Speaking on the occasion, Umair Pervez Khan, General Secretary of the Consortium for Asia Pacific Studies, highlighted Pakistan’s resilience and courage during the recent war with India in May 2025, said a press release received here on Friday.

He praised the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force for their professionalism and befitting response to India’s aggression, stating that “Pakistan has proven its mettle and reclaimed its position in the committee of nations.” Mr. Khan also expressed gratitude to China, Azerbaijan, and especially Türkiye for their steadfast support in Pakistan’s time of need. “Both Pakistan and Türkiye value each other and share strong historical ties,” he added. M. Zübeyir Ali, Country Head Pakistan of Ortas degirmen makinalar, reaffirmed the enduring relationship between the two nations, saying that Pakistan highly values its deep-rooted partnership with Türkiye. The ceremony was dedicated to the martyrs of Kashmir and Pakistan, honoring their sacrifices for the nation’s sovereignty and freedom. A cake was also cut to mark the joyous occasion.

The event was attended by notable guests, including Dr. Mujeeb (UK), Dr. Anas, Shabab Usmani, Shahid Shahbaz, M. Abbas, M. Anees, Umer, and Ahmed. The gathering concluded with heartfelt prayers for Pakistan’s unity, peace, and progress.