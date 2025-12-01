Pakistani Civil Servant Zile Huma wins Silver and Bronze at 2025 Women Changing the World Asia Awards

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP): Pakistani civil servant Zile Huma has won Silver and Bronze Awards for Humanitarian Impact and Sustainability at the 2025 Women Changing the World Asia Awards.

The awards recognize outstanding women leading change in sustainability, humanitarian work, leadership, and innovation. Ms. Huma was honored for her contributions to climate change, human rights, and higher education during her twelve-year public service career. She was also part of the team that developed the world’s first Oxford COVID-19 Tracker.

Ms. Huma has previously received multiple national and international accolades, including the Climate Excellence Award 2025, Achievement Award 2025, Integrity Icon Award 2021, and Agahi Award 2018, and was recently named among the Leadership and Kindness 50 Leading Lights of Asia Pacific.

A Chevening Scholar and University of Oxford graduate, she continues to champion inclusive and sustainable development. She said the recognition encourages her to keep making a positive grassroots impact.

Ms. Huma will now represent Pakistan as a finalist at the 2026 Global Women Changing the World Awards in Paris next April.