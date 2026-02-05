Pakistani Bushra Mahnoor shortlisted for 2026 Commonwealth Youth Awards among top global change-makers

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 05 (APP): A young Pakistani activist, Bushra Mahnoor, has been shortlisted as an Asia regional finalist for the 2026 Commonwealth Youth Awards for Excellence in Development Work, marking a major international recognition of Pakistan’s youth-led efforts to advance social justice and sustainable development across the Commonwealth.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, Bushra Mahnoor was selected for her impactful work on gender equality, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, from a highly competitive pool of 977 applications submitted from across the 56-member Commonwealth. Her selection places her among just 20 outstanding young finalists representing five regions of the Commonwealth, following a rigorous two-stage evaluation process conducted by 57 pan-Commonwealth adjudicators.

A leading period rights activist, Mahnoor is at the forefront of Pakistan’s menstrual justice movement. In the aftermath of the devastating floods of 2022, she founded Mahwari Justice, an initiative focused on addressing period poverty in humanitarian and crisis settings. Through this platform, she has reached more than 175,000 people across Pakistan, providing access to menstrual hygiene products, education, and awareness while advocating for systemic policy reforms.

Her work has extended beyond grassroots interventions to national advocacy, including the mobilisation of more than 10,000 signatures demanding the removal of taxes on menstrual products, an issue she has consistently framed as one of dignity, health equity, and gender justice. By linking period education with policy engagement, Mahnoor has emerged as a prominent youth voice challenging long-standing taboos and structural inequalities.

The Commonwealth Youth Awards, held annually, recognise young people who are leading innovative, sustainable development initiatives and delivering tangible impact in their communities.

The 2026 edition saw a notable increase in participation, with applications rising from just over 800 in 2024 to 977 this year, underscoring growing youth engagement across the Commonwealth.

Congratulating the finalists, Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey said the awards highlight the essential role young people play in shaping global solutions. She noted that youth research, innovation and leadership are critical to building a future that tackles poverty, climate injustice, inequality and social exclusion across the Commonwealth’s diverse societies. She reaffirmed the Secretariat’s commitment to recognising and nurturing young changemakers by providing them with global platforms to amplify their work.

For more than a decade, the Commonwealth Youth Awards have supported youth-led initiatives by connecting finalists to international networks and providing access to funding to scale their projects. Building on previous editions, the 2026 awards will also spotlight the role of Commonwealth partners and accredited organisations in strengthening youth development.

This year’s programme also introduced the inaugural Patsy Robertson Award for Outstanding Communications Skills, a new category recognising young media professionals who are transforming journalism and digital storytelling through creativity, courage and a commitment to democratic values. Established by the Commonwealth Association in tribute to the late Patsy Robertson, a pioneering journalist and advocate for women in media, the award reflects the growing recognition of youth-driven media as a catalyst for sustainable development.

Six additional finalists were shortlisted for the Patsy Robertson Award, with the Commonwealth Journalists Association partnering in the adjudication process and offering complimentary membership to shortlisted candidates, providing them access to a global journalism network and professional development opportunities.

Chair of the Commonwealth Association, Max Gaylard, said the award honours Patsy Robertson’s legacy by celebrating young communicators who are shaping more informed, inclusive and resilient democratic societies across the Commonwealth. He said these emerging journalists and media practitioners are not only reporting stories but actively contributing to public life and civic engagement.

Echoing these views, the Commonwealth Secretariat’s Youth Advisor, Sushil Ram, said young people across the Commonwealth continue to demonstrate leadership, resilience and innovation in addressing complex global challenges. While celebrating the finalists, he also acknowledged the hundreds of applicants whose work is creating positive change in their communities.

The top regional winners, along with the recipient of the Patsy Robertson Award, will be announced at a special ceremony on March 11, 2026, hosted by the Commonwealth Secretary-General. One of the 20 regional finalists will also be named Commonwealth Young Person of the Year. The ceremony will be held at Marlborough House in London, the headquarters of the Commonwealth Secretariat, as part of the week-long Commonwealth Day celebrations, and will be live-streamed globally.

Each finalist will receive a £1,000 grant, a trophy and a certificate, while five regional winners will be awarded an additional £2,000. The Commonwealth Young Person of the Year will receive a total prize of £5,000. The winner of the Patsy Robertson Award will receive a trophy, certificate and a £1,000 cash prize.

Bushra Mahnoor’s shortlisting is being widely viewed as a significant achievement for Pakistan’s youth sector, highlighting the growing global recognition of young Pakistani leaders who are addressing critical social issues through innovation, advocacy and community-driven action.