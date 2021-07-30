Pakistani, Afghan youth hope of future peace, regional progress: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Jul 30 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said Pakistani and Afghan youth was hope of the future peace and regional progress.

He was addressing a 15-member Afghan media delegation during a visit to General Headquarters, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.

The COAS said media could act as a bridge to create conducive environment for promoting cultural, social and people to people engagement between the two countries.

“It is the responsibility of media and people to identify and defeat the spoilers of peace. Peace in Afghanistan is Pakistan’s earnest desire because peace of the two countries is interlinked,” he said, adding the spoilers would not be allowed to derail the peace process.

Referring to Pakistan’s comprehensive border management regime, the COAS said security of borders was in the best interest of the two countries.

Alluding to the benefits of regional connectivity for the two countries, he highlighted the importance of restoration of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development of the region.

Appreciating Pak Afghan Youth Forum’s initiative for organising the journalists’ visit, the COAS hoped for more frequent exchange of visits in future.

The Afghan journalists thanked the COAS for the opportunity for candid interaction and appreciated Pakistan’s sincerity and efforts for Afghan people including hosting of refugees and facilitative role in Afghan Peace Process.